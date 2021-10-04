Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $369,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 152,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 112,584 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

