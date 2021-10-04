Societe Generale Downgrades Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) to Hold

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of ETTYF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

