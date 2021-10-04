Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

ADDYY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $158.61. The company had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90. adidas has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

