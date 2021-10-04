Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.
ADDYY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $158.61. The company had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90. adidas has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
