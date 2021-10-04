Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWAGU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

