Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.62. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

