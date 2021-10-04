Solstein Capital LLC Buys 3,289 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 174.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.26. 7,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

