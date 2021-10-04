Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 345,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,400,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 206,467 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 695,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 484,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. 669,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,445. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

