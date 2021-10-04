Solstein Capital LLC Has $545,000 Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ERUS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

