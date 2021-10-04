Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

