Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.58. 129,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

