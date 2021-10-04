Solstein Capital LLC Sells 7,396 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.48. 2,230,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,013,160. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

