South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of SSB opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

