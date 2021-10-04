Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.40. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

SWN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. 28,431,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,275,834. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

