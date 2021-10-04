Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.40. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

SWN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. 28,431,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,275,834. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.