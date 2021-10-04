S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $463.10.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,026,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $525,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

