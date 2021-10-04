SparksPay (SPK) Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $31,031.51 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,611,647 coins and its circulating supply is 10,493,328 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.