SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.07 and its 200 day moving average is $490.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $336.60 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.