Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00132002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.61 or 0.00488510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015751 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00034304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041910 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

