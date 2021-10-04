Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Spectrum Brands have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term. Despite of the improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s lower-than-expected performance hurt investors’ sentiment. Elevated inflationary pressure, driven by transportation and commodity costs, acted as deterrents. This resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense owing to increased volumes, rise in advertising and marketing costs, and elevated incentive and distribution expense, also remain concerning. However, favorable volumes and productivity, as well as solid performance across all segments aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is also on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.44. 1,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.