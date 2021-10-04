Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of SPMYY opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

