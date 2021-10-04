Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,087,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,517 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $113,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 1,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,715. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.