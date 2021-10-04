Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

