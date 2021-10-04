SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in September

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.