SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in September

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

