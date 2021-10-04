SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 855,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

