SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$31.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.45.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$18.32 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

