St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

STJ stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,473 ($19.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,644. The company has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,603.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,470.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

