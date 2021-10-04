Starbase (STAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $459,691.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $730,302.53 and $459,691.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.80 or 0.08585500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00283090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00113930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.