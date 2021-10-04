State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 77,500 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.87% of Magellan Health worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Magellan Health by 213.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 96.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 72,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 721,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

