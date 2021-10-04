State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $23.45 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 874.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 402,403 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

