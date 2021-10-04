State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $198.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

