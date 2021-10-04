State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 63.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 856,734 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 321.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Corning stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.