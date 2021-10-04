State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,268 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of Everest Re Group worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

NYSE:RE opened at $252.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

