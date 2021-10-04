State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 864,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,009 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.