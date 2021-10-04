Stellar Trading Up 9.7% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.12 billion and approximately $532.02 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00138028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00100593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.31 or 1.00455258 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,752 coins and its circulating supply is 23,778,931,023 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.