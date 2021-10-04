Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $114.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

