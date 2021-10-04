Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,345 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.