Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 854,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

