Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,875 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

