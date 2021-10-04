Stifel Nicolaus Increases Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target to C$2.75

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE:TXP opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,010.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

