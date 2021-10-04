Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day moving average is $221.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

