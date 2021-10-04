Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 295 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.84. 163,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

