Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,031. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.12 and a 200 day moving average of $403.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

