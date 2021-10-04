Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after purchasing an additional 401,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.03. 198,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $376.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46.
In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
