Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

