Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.89.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.82. 171,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,964. The company has a market cap of $334.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

