Stokes Family Office LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $166.06. The company had a trading volume of 448,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.