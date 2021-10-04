Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $60.27. 92,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,637. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

