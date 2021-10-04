Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 9,852 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 598.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,614,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.