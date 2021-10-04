Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.82 million. Research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

