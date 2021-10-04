Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

