SuperFarm Market Capitalization Reaches $66.19 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $66.19 million and $29.10 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018353 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006434 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

